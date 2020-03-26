No Comments

You Could Get an Extension on Your Driver’s License

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the CDC released guidelines that restrict people from gathering in groups of 10 or more. This has led to many businesses shutting down or limiting in-person contact. DMV offices have followed suit, making it difficult for drivers to renew expiring documents. That’s why some states are now offering an extension on your driver’s license, license plate, and registration.

What to know about the extensions

Several states have decided to either delay expiration dates by up to 90 days or waive late penalties. As of March 24, these states include Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire, and Maine.

It’s likely that additional states could announce an extension on your driver’s license in the near future. Depending on your situation, you may also be able to renew certain documents online. In addition, some states have adjusted the schedules for vehicle inspections to further reduce in-person meetings.

Michigan has been working to not only waive many late fees but also to be more lenient with expired documents. It’s up to the police there to decide whether or not to issue tickets to drivers that have expired documents.

To help prevent the disease from spreading further, drivers in Florida currently do not have to pay cash on toll roads. Instead, drivers will be sent a bill in the mail. In Houston, Texas, every toll road is toll-free for 30 days.

If you have documents that are about to expire, check with your local Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Transportation, or Secretary of State offices to learn who qualifies for an extension and the length of the extension offered in your state.