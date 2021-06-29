No Comments

3 of the Steepest Roads in Canada

Photo: The News Wheel

Whether you consider steep roads to be an annoyance, a hazard, a fun challenge, or something else entirely, they certainly make drives more interesting. Although Canada has regulations preventing streets from having too much of an incline, its steepest roads are certainly worth noting, so you can decide to either avoid them or check them out yourself.

“The Hill,” Bella Coola, B.C.

“The Hill” in Bella Coola

Photo: Bill Poser via CC

“The Hill,” also known as “Freedom Road,” runs 43 kilometers, or about 27 miles, from Bella Coola to the rest of Vancouver Island. In this short distance, it has an 1,800-meter change in elevation. And at its steepest, this road has a grade of 18 percent. Nevertheless, the most dangerous aspect of this unpaved road is that it’s quite narrow with lots of switchbacks. If you want to take on the hair-raising “Freedom Road,” be sure to do so slowly and carefully.

Rattlesnake Point, Ontario

The Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area

Photo: Mhsheikholeslami via CC

Located next to the Niagara Escarpment, the Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area is a great place to view nature. However, driving through here can be a bit of a challenge. The road has a grade of 15 percent as well as a multitude of switchbacks. It’s also popular among motorists and cyclists, so you need to keep your eyes peeled for them as you travel.

Athabasca Glacier, Alberta

A bus touring the Athabasca Glacier

Photo: Ron Cogswell via CC

Want to see some beautiful sights without the stress of driving yourself? Consider taking a tour of the Athabasca Glacier. Getting to the Columbia Icefields requires riding in a commercial vehicle up and down a hill that’s a massive 45 degrees. It’s an experience that’s quite different from what the other roads on this list offer, but it can be fun if you’re willing to shell out money for a tour.

Each of these locations is well worth the visit if you have a craving for adventure and are prepared to brave the steepest roads in Canada.