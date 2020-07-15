No Comments

STEER Brings Automatic Parking to Non-Autonomous Cars

STEER Tech is bringing the convenience of automatic valet parking to more vehicle owners

Soon, you won’t have to own an autonomous vehicle to enjoy advanced tech features like automatic valet parking. Anuja Sonalker’s AV company, STEER, is fine-tuning an autonomous technology that will let you park and summon your vehicle at just the touch of a button.

How it works

Per Digital Trends contributor Luke Dormehl, the technology comes in the form of a compact box. This computational module contains a mini-computer, which uses algorithms to make decisions and actuators to carry them out.

It also has a high-precision GPS system and stereoscopic vision camera to improve the technology’s reliability and accuracy. The box pairs with a smartphone app that users can then download to start taking advantage of this convenient function.

According to Sonalker, the technology is compatible with “most vehicles with drive-by-wire capability.” The Chrysler Pacifica, Lincoln MKZ, and Lincoln MKC are just a few of the models that you can modify with STEER’s special box.

Convenience and safety

“One thing’s for sure, though: It would feel pretty great to have an A.I. valet your car to the front of the office so it’s ready and waiting when you set foot outside at 5 p.m. each day.”



The company’s vision for STEER’s automatic parking technology is two-fold. For one thing, it will save people time, whether they’re commuters who need to catch public transit or busy parents who are running errands.

It also increases the user’s safety, protecting them from potential assaults and other crimes that tend to happen in parking lots. They can use the app to summon their vehicle from its parking space while they remain in a secure, well-lit area.

Sonalker articulates how stressful parking lots are for many people. Not only will STEER’s technology help alleviate that stress, but it will also increase their exposure to AV technology. This, in turn, will help pave the way for other AV tech services and products that STEER (and the industry) will release in the days ahead.

