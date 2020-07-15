STEER Brings Automatic Parking to Non-Autonomous Cars
Soon, you won’t have to own an autonomous vehicle to enjoy advanced tech features like automatic valet parking. Anuja Sonalker’s AV company, STEER, is fine-tuning an autonomous technology that will let you park and summon your vehicle at just the touch of a button.
How it works
Per Digital Trends contributor Luke Dormehl, the technology comes in the form of a compact box. This computational module contains a mini-computer, which uses algorithms to make decisions and actuators to carry them out.
It also has a high-precision GPS system and stereoscopic vision camera to improve the technology’s reliability and accuracy. The box pairs with a smartphone app that users can then download to start taking advantage of this convenient function.
According to Sonalker, the technology is compatible with “most vehicles with drive-by-wire capability.” The Chrysler Pacifica, Lincoln MKZ, and Lincoln MKC are just a few of the models that you can modify with STEER’s special box.
Convenience and safety
The company’s vision for STEER’s automatic parking technology is two-fold. For one thing, it will save people time, whether they’re commuters who need to catch public transit or busy parents who are running errands.
It also increases the user’s safety, protecting them from potential assaults and other crimes that tend to happen in parking lots. They can use the app to summon their vehicle from its parking space while they remain in a secure, well-lit area.
Sonalker articulates how stressful parking lots are for many people. Not only will STEER’s technology help alleviate that stress, but it will also increase their exposure to AV technology. This, in turn, will help pave the way for other AV tech services and products that STEER (and the industry) will release in the days ahead.
Whitney Russell is a current resident of Dayton, though her spirit can be found beach-bumming in Puerto Rico (the land of her half-Puerto Rican heritage). When not adventuring through the exciting world of car news, she can be found hiking with her husband and their two dogs, motorcycling, visiting her cute nephews and nieces, discovering new memes, reorganizing and/or decorating some corner of the world, researching random things, and escaping into a great movie, poem, or short story. See more articles by Whitney.