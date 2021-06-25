No Comments

Stellantis Builds First Black Supplier Development Program

Photo: FCA

Stellantis and the National Business League are partnering together to create the first Black supplier development program in the U.S. This program will prepare Black suppliers for different procurement and contracting opportunities, helping to increase racial equity in the marketplace.

Today, roughly 95 percent of all Black-owned businesses are considered micro-businesses or are run by a single, home-based employee. Less than 3 percent of these businesses are agency or minority certified. In addition, many don’t have the capacity to handle jobs offered by the government or Fortune 500 companies. The coronavirus pandemic also had a disproportionate effect on Black-owned businesses in the states. During 2020, about 40 percent of them shut their doors for good.

What is the plan for the new program?

The goal of the Stellantis-NBL National Black Supplier Development Program is to develop over 2.9 million Black businesses in the U.S. and around the world. These Black businesses will learn how to meet the contracting needs of the private and public sectors as well as the federal government.

To realize up to 30 percent of Black suppliers’ untapped business potential, Stellantis will build a virtual training and development portal over the next three years. It will provide access to the online portal firstly to suppliers and then to automakers, the government, and other companies in a variety of industries. Through the portal, the program will be able to train and grow Black businesses, helping them qualify for future opportunities. It will also offer bid posting, coaching, matchmaking, supplier training and development, supply chain solutions, and talent placement and acquisition.

“The upside potential for Black Business Enterprises is immeasurable when the focus is on development, equity and inclusion,” said Dr. Kenneth Harris, president and CEO of the National Business League. “This is where we truly start to level the playing field by bringing commerce solutions to the marketplace to solve economic problems.”

If their new online virtual procurement and contracting marketplace is successful, Stellantis and NBL should increase the number of sustainable Black businesses and create more jobs.