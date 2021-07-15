No Comments

Stellantis Earns Highest Score on Disability Equality Index

Stellantis received the highest score possible on the annual Disability Equality Index. This benchmarking tool found that the company has put in place strategies to support disability equality and inclusion at work.

What is the Disability Equality Index?

Recently, an Accenture report titled “Getting to Equal: The Disability Inclusion Advantage” discovered that companies providing inclusive workplaces for employees with disabilities had 30 percent higher economic profit margins, 28 percent higher revenue, and almost twice as much net income as other businesses on average. And given that over 1 billion people globally have disabilities, companies today have no excuse not to create accommodating environments.

The American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN set out each year to find the most inclusive companies. To do so, they administer the Disability Equality Index, which is considered one of the best disability inclusion assessment tools. In order to earn the highest score in the index, a business needs to have invested in inclusion and accessibility throughout its workplace.

Why did Stellantis receive recognition?

For 2021, the index took into account enterprise-wide access, recruitment, retention, benefits, advancement, accommodations, culture, and leadership in workplaces. Not only did Stellantis earn the top score on the Disability Equality Index, but it also received acknowledgment on LATINA Style magazine’s list of Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to work, DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity list, and more within the past year.

The main reason Stellantis has earned so much recognition this year is because of its 11 Business Resource Groups. These represent Asian, African Ancestry, Middle Eastern, First Nations, Hispanic, Veterans, Diverse Abilities, Women, Working Parents, and LGBTQ+ communities. In addition, Stellantis’ Diverse Abilities Business Resource Group supports employees with disabilities, employees caring for an elder loved one, and employees caring for family members with disabilities.

