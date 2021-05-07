No Comments

Stellantis Honored for Recruiting Indigenous STEM Employees

Photo: FCA

The editors of Winds of Change magazine recently compiled their annual list of the top companies that are recruiting Indigenous STEM employees and providing them with career and development opportunities. Stellantis was one of 50 companies to earn a spot on this list of the Top 50 STEM Workplaces for Indigenous STEM Professionals.

How did Stellantis make the list?

The American Indian Science and Engineering Society produces Winds of Change magazine. This nonprofit organization aims to have more representation of Indigenous peoples of North America in both STEM careers and studies.

Stellantis currently has 11 employee-directed affinity groups, including the First Nations Business Resource Group. The members of the groups encourage each other to network and develop their careers as well as support the automaker’s recruitment efforts.

In 2020, the First Nations Business Resource Group created a sub-committee to further the automaker’s involvement within tribal communities. They also made a book club dedicated to teaching fellow employees about the culture and history of Native Americans along with the issues they face. This group’s actions throughout the past year played a major role in helping Stellantis become a better company for Indigenous STEM professionals.

“Speaking on behalf of Native American employees at Stellantis, we are very proud that our company has been recognized for its commitment to creating a work culture that is respectful and inclusive of Indigenous people,” said Kaitlyn Mulkey, a controls engineer at Stellantis and president of the company’s First Nations Business Resource Group.

The automaker previously received recognition from Latina Style magazine for the 17th time, due to its diverse promotion and recruitment efforts. If Stellantis earns any additional honors for its business practices or vehicle offerings, we at The News Wheel will be sure to keep you in the know.