Stellantis Leaders Awarded at Women of Color STEM Conference

Photo: FCA

The 2021 Women of Color STEM Conference took place virtually on Oct. 7-9. Several Stellantis employees earned awards here, recognizing their achievements in their careers.

Why did the employees win awards?

Since 1995, the Women of Color STEM Conference has worked to share the accomplishments of women with government officials, industry professionals, and students. Attendees can meet Fortune 500 executives, take advantage of networking opportunities, and watch award ceremonies.

Stellantis employees have already earned recognition from a variety of organizations. These consist of Automotive News, Inforum, and the Society of Automotive Engineers. The 2021 Women of Color Awards are the latest honors for the employees.

Deirdre Fultz, Plant Manager at Indiana Transmission Plant, won the Career Achievement in Industry Award for improving Stellantis and the community. Jian Tao, a Senior Technical Specialist, took home the Technology All-Star Award for her excellent work.

Ashley Ellerbe, Chembrianne Hobdy, Shivani Raina, and Juanitta Wallace each earned the Technology Rising Stars Award. These women are all at the beginning of their respective careers but are already helping to enhance technology.

“Our diverse talent at Stellantis fuels our company’s innovation and ensures our products exceed the expectation of our customers,” said Lottie Holland, Director, Diversity, Inclusion, Engagement and EEO Compliance, Stellantis – North America.

In 2021 alone, Stellantis also has received several awards at the company level for its diversity. It made the Top 50 Companies for Diversity list by DiversityInc as well as LATINA Style magazine’s Top 50 Companies for Latinas list.

Winds of Change magazine named Stellantis one of the Top 50 workplaces for supporting Indigenous STEM professionals. Additionally, it had the top score on the Disability Equality Index. And it won an award from the Great Lakes Women’s Business Council.

If Stellantis or its employees earn any more honors that are worthy of note, we at The News Wheel will let you know.