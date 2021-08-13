No Comments

Stellantis Models Are 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Award Winners

The 2021 Ram 1500

AutoPacific recently named the Ram 1500, Chrysler Pacifica, and Jeep Grand Cherokee as winners in its 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards. Owners ranked each of these models highly for different attributes measured in the New Vehicle Satisfaction Survey.

Ram 1500

The 2021 Ram 1500

Based on the survey results, the Ram 1500 is the most satisfying Full-Size Pickup. This is the third year in a row that it has topped the category. It beat out the GMC Sierra, Chevy Silverado, and Ford F-150 with high ratings on its instrument panel design. Owners also found the Ram truck’s touch screens and controls to be easy to use. Other attributes that owners were satisfied with included ride comfort, handling, braking, driving enjoyment, and storage solutions.

Chrysler Pacifica

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica

The Chrysler Pacifica topped the Minivan segment, earning ratings that were equal to or better than competitors for 20 of the 36 measured attributes. These consisted of overall comfort, ease of getting in and out, driver’s seat comfort and visibility, and advanced safety features. Drivers also considered the Pacifica to be quiet and offer solid handling.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Jeep Grand Cherokee was the most satisfying Mid-Size SUV for seven years straight until last year when the Toyota 4Runner took the title. Now, the Grand Cherokee has won the award again, with owners ranking it as good or better than the competition for 32 attributes. They most appreciated the Jeep’s brand reputation, visibility and size of its touch screen, exterior and interior style, and front-seat comfort. It also scored highly on acceleration, power, braking, handling, and durability/quality/reliability.

A few Stellantis vehicles, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee, are gaining major upgrades for the 2022 model year. It’ll be interesting to see if these changes help the brand be Vehicle Satisfaction Award winners again next year.