No Comments

Stellantis Named One of the 2021 Best Companies for Latinas

Stellantis making the list in a previous year

Photo: FCA

Stellantis has earned a spot on LATINA Style magazine’s list of the 2021 Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work in the U.S. This is the 18th time the automaker has landed on the Top 50 Report since it was first created back in 1998.

An Award-Winning Automaker: Check out the other awards Stellantis has earned

Why did LATINA Style magazine recognize Stellantis?

To make the 2021 Top 50 Report, companies needed to have diverse recruitment and promotion initiatives. These could include efforts to recruit military personal and veterans. LATINA Style magazine chose the top companies based on an annual survey it sent to Fortune 1000 companies. The magazine then created the report, which focused on employee benefits, leadership programs, and Latina representation in senior positions of each company.

Hispanic professional and civic organizations, colleges and universities, national women’s organizations, all members of the U.S. Congress, members of the Cabinet, the White House, and military and veteran’s organizations will receive a copy of the report. People will also distribute the report at major recruitment and Hispanic conferences.

Stellantis took the 12th spot on the 2021 Top 50 Report, and it received the highest ranking of any automaker. It has 11 employee-directed Business Resource Groups, including Latins in Connection. The groups represent different affinity communities in the company, offering them career connections as well as leadership and mentorship opportunities.

Since it made the LS50 Report, Stellantis was also able to choose a Latina of the Year. The automaker selected Erika Santos, director – after sales, Maserati Americas, who will get to attend an award ceremony later this year.

“We congratulate Stellantis on the outstanding career advancement opportunities it continues to provide its employees,” said Robert Bard, president & CEO, LATINA Style magazine. “Such an outstanding record of performance can only be achieved when there is full commitment throughout the company to diversity and inclusion.”

To see what companies besides Stellantis earned praise, you can view the full list of the 2021 Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work in the U.S. by reading the September issue of the LATINA Style magazine.