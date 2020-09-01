No Comments

‘Stranger Things’ Drive-Into Experience Coming to LA

Photo: Hunt & Gather

Eagerly anticipating the fourth season of Netflix’s nostalgia-drenched hit show? This October, you can make the wait a bit easier by paying a visit to Hawkins, Indiana, by way of Los Angeles. Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience drops you back into the year 1985 where you’ll come face to face with the characters you love — as well as the fearsome beasts of the Upside Down.

Heading back to Hawkins and beyond

Capitalizing on the growing (and welcome) drive-thru Halloween experience craze, Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience promises a Hollywood level sheen you’d expect from one of the hottest properties going. You can expect elaborate sets that look like they’re pulled right out of the show, a cavalcade of costumed actors, and cutting-edge special effects and “mind-blowing sensory surprises.”

Over the course of the hour-plus journey, you’ll travel from the sleepy town of Hawkins to the neon lights of the Starcourt Mall, stopping at each to experience a chapter in the immersive story as it plays out. In addition to all the 1980s nostalgia you can handle, you can expect a fair number of chills, especially when you roll your car into the dark world of the Upside Down.

“Stranger Things has always been larger than life and we wanted to flip the world upside down for our fans,” says Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix. “So buckle up like Billy is driving, keep your eyes on the neon lights, and steer clear of the shadows because there’s no telling who or what you might come across in Downtown Los Angeles this October. Whatever you do, don’t get out of your car!”

‘Stranger Things’ experience tickets going fast

Standard admission starts at $59 for a car with two people, going up to $81 for three people, $103 for four, and $125 for five. VIP Access costs you close to double those prices and includes an exclusive welcome, fast-track entry, and a box of swag and goodies.

It’s fair to say that Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience already qualifies as a smash hit. Tickets have been on sale for under a week, and the event is already booked solid through late January. The event runs through Feb. 28, 2021 — barring an extension due to popularity — so you might want to be quick about locking down your trip.

