Study Ranks Chevrolet as One of the Longest-Lasting Car Brands

Reaching 200,000 miles in a vehicle may seem out of reach for most cars. But, if you’re in a Chevy, your chance of reaching that milestone mileage is definitely within reach.

According to iSeeCars.com research, Chevrolet has been identified as one of the longest-lasting car brands, ranking fourth in the study with a brand average of 1.4 percent.

According to GM Authority writer Sam McEachern, the study determined the brand average was 1.0 percent, which means Chevy is performing above average.

Approximately more than 15.8 million vehicles were evaluated in the iSeeCars.com study.

“The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 finally appears in fourth in the ranking, with 2.0 percent of the Chevy trucks reaching 200k miles. The Chevrolet Suburban also fared well for its segment, with 4.9 percent reaching 200k miles — placing it fourth overall among full-size SUVs,” McEachern reports.

2020 Chevy Silverado 1500

The Chevy Silverado 1500 is known for its capability, advanced tech, and power. For 2020, the well-designed light-duty pickup truck has a maximum trailering capacity of 13,400 pounds when properly equipped. A maximum payload of 2,250 pounds is possible in a properly-equipped 2020 Silverado 1500 and a responsive performance defies expectation with a rating of 460 lb-ft of torque. You can choose among eight trim levels and six engines to customize the look, power, and capability in the 2020 Silverado 1500.

2020 Chevrolet Suburban

2020 Chevrolet Suburban Premier

The 2020 Chevrolet Suburban delivers a spacious cabin for comfortable family travel and ample cargo space when your cabin isn’t full of passengers. Fold-down the third and second row of seats to reveal a maximum cargo space of 121.7 cubic feet. Syncing your smartphone through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with the user-friendly Chevrolet Infotainment System gives you access to your favorite apps, playlists, and contacts.

