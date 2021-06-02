No Comments

Subaru Dedicates Month of June to Those Battling Cancer

Photo: Subaru

For the sixth consecutive year, Subaru has partnered with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to help spread warmth and love to those battling cancer. As part of Subaru Loves to Care month, June is being dedicated to Subaru retailers holding special events and creating gifts for cancer patients.

One way Subaru is giving back is through sending blankets and handwritten notes — from dealership employees as well as customers — to those battling blood cancer in their local area. The messages and gifts will be sent directly to the patients’ homes, giving them some extra comfort during this tough time.

“All year long, we are inspired by the strength and resilience of our friends and neighbors battling cancer, and we dedicate the month of June to providing hope to those in the fight of their lives,” said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America. “We hope that our packages of blankets and handwritten messages of hope bring a measure of warmth and love to our friends in need of encouragement.”

Over the last six years, Subaru has helped LLS donate over 150,000 blankets and thousands of handwritten notes of encouragement across the country. And as the top source for free blood cancer information, education, and support, LLS is hoping this high-profile partnership with Subaru continues for many more years.

If you’d like to send a message to someone in your area who is battling cancer, visit a nearby Subaru dealership to do so. You can also visit the LLS website to learn more about the Subaru/LLS partnership or follow the #SubaruLovesToCare health-related hashtag on social media.