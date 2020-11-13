No Comments

Subaru Reports Record October Sales

Photo: Subaru

It’s not exactly breaking news that the automotive industry has been in something of a pickle since, let’s say… March. Many automakers saw their sales drop, and some even had to wave goodbye to years-long sales streaks. While Subaru wasn’t immune to the troubles of 2020, its numbers have remained strong. In fact, the carmaker recently announced that October was both its best month of 2020 and its best-ever October in terms of sales.

The keys to success

Subaru’s record-breaking October numbers were due in large part to consumers’ enthusiasm for the Outback and Crosstrek, which saw year-over-year sales increases of 46 percent and 24 percent, respectively. At the same time, the Forester shipped eight percent more units than the same time last year, the Ascent sold four percent more, the WRX STI saw a 46 percent increase, and the BRZ jumped by a staggering 97 percent.

All-in-all, October showed an 11-percent overall increase and marked the sixth straight month where Subaru sold more than 50,000 vehicles. In light of the financial hardship many American’s find themselves wrestling with at the moment, that’s pretty impressive.

Words from Subaru’s leadership

Even in a world where it often feels like reality is judged on a sliding scale, you can rely on Subaru executives to respond to success with humility and appreciation for the people in the trenches. Case in point, Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, had this to say about the record-breaking month: “October saw impressive sales across all segments and was the best October in the history of the Subaru franchise, an achievement that would be impossible without the perseverance of our dedicated retailer network. As we head into the season of giving, we look forward to celebrating the thirteenth anniversary of the Subaru Share the Love® Event with its tradition of giving back to local and national charities.”

While the automotive industry is by no means out of the woods yet and will likely see the grim specter of 2020 looming large for some time to come, it’s encouraging to watch Subaru regain momentum and return to something resembling normality.

