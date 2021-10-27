No Comments

Subaru Wins First-Ever ASPCA Corporate Compassion Award

Photo: Subaru

Over the years, Subaru has built a reputation for manufacturing incredibly safe vehicles. But along with that, the automaker has also become known for having a soft spot for dogs. From the infamous commercials featuring the Barkley family to bringing dogs to auto shows for adoption, Subaru goes all out for canine companions. As a result, Subaru has been named the first-ever honoree of the ASPCA Corporate Compassion Award.

Newly Available: You can now order official Subaru pet accessories for your vehicle

“For the past thirteen years, our partnership with Subaru has helped tens of thousands of vulnerable animals around the country,” said Matt Bershadker, President and CEO of the ASPCA. “We are grateful to Subaru for their sustained commitment to helping animals in need and are proud to honor them with the 2021 ASPCA Corporate Compassion Award.”

The Corporate Compassion award recognized Subaru for its many efforts to support and protect pets, not just dogs, across the country. On Oct. 13, the ASPCA presented Subaru — and other 2021 ASPCA Humane Award winners — with the award at the virtual Humane Awards Luncheon. Additional awards included Cat Advocate of the Year, Equine Welfare Award, Henry Bergh Award, Public Service Award, Kid of the Year, and Dog of the Year.

If you’re looking for some cuteness overload, look up the Dog of the Year winner, Dogtor Loki. The two-year-old therapy Rottweiler delivers Hero Healing Kits to health care workers — complete with scrubs and sometimes a lab coat. She currently has 15.9k followers on Instagram and has won various other awards for her service.

The timing of this award for Subaru perfectly aligns with the brand’s latest campaign of spotlighting hard-to-adopt shelter dogs called Underdogs. There’s no doubt Subaru will continue to be praised for its charitable efforts in the future.