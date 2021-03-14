No Comments

Subaru’s February Sales Numbers Show Promise

Photo: Subaru

By this point, I can only assume that you’re tired of reading lead paragraphs that say something along the lines of “while the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many aspects of (fill in the blank).” I know I’m getting tired of writing them. Nevertheless, I’m here to say that while the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many aspects of the automotive industry, Subaru’s recently revealed February sales numbers show some real promise.

Subaru’s promise to you: Exceptional service every time

By the numbers

In February, Subaru of America managed to sell 48,300 vehicles. The bad news is that those numbers represent a 6.6 percent decrease from the figures it posted in Feb. 2020, during which the automaker shipped a record 51,695 models. Don’t worry, there’s a lot of good news, too.

First off, last month was the single best February for the much-beloved Crosstrek, which found homes with 10,691 new drivers. The BRZ also posted a 7.8 percent year-over-year increase. Even better, February represents the 10th straight month of more than 40,000 vehicles sold. The Forester led the charge with 13,482 units leaving lots all over the country.

From the experts

Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, seems like a fine human being, but I quote him all the time. So, now you’ll hear from the Senior Vice President of Sales, Jeff Walters.

“Subaru retailers continue to rise to the challenge and deliver strong results in a difficult marketplace. Our vehicles earned significant recognition this month, with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) naming nine Subaru vehicles as TOP SAFETY PICK awards and giving Subaru the distinction of having more IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards than any other brand since 2013.”

It’s evident that the automotive industry isn’t quite in the clear yet, and I think we can all relate to that. But, continuing to post record numbers for vehicles like the Crosstrek and demonstrating its ability to win award after award says a lot about Subaru’s quality control and commitment to drivers.

Why should you love the Subaru Crosstrek?: Let us count the ways