Subaru’s June Sales Show Improvement

Photo: Subaru

It will surprise absolutely nobody to learn that COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc across the world, including the automotive industry. In April, we reported that the coronavirus hit Subaru with a 47-percent year-over-year sales decrease, following 72 straight months of more than 40,000 units sold, and 11 consecutive years of sales records. The automaker’s June figures are still an unfortunate sign of the pandemic’s lasting effects, but they indicate a light at the end of the tunnel.

The less-than-ideal news

Let’s start with the inevitable fact that Subaru’s sales were down 12 percent from the same time last year, according to a press release from the company. In the same statement, the automaker revealed that its total profit for the second fiscal quarter of 2020 dropped by 21 percent compared to Q2 of 2019. However, believe it or not, the bad news stops there.

The exceptionally good news

Despite the lingering impact of a global outbreak and a virtually unprecedented shift in the market, Subaru has continued to perform remarkably well. First, the automaker still managed to ship 53,911 units last month and reported a year-to-date sales figure of 267,110. Second, anybody with a passing familiarity with math knows that a 12-percent year-over-year decrease in June is considerably better than a 47-percent drop in April. Finally, last month marked the single best June ever for the Forester, defying expectations and current industry norms.

A few words from the people upstairs

As always, Subaru’s leadership was eager to share their thoughts on the month’s progress and express their gratitude for the people who made it possible.

Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, said, “Our June results are a testament to the perseverance of our retailers, who overcame difficult circumstances to achieve our sales target. We place a high premium on the satisfaction of our owners resulting in loyalty to our retailer’s franchise and our brand. These June results demonstrate the proven value our products provide, best delivered through our trusted retailers.”

Subaru’s Vice President of Sales, Jeff Walters, echoed that sentiment, saying, “We are pleased to close June with strong sales in the midst of a competitive market limited by the pandemic. The Forester continued to shine in our lineup of all-star vehicles, drawing a healthy demand from car buyers looking for vehicles they can rely on when times are tough.”

The fact that Subaru has been able to mitigate its losses and ship more than 250,000 vehicles amid the current situation is indicative of the fact that quality vehicles are necessary and desirable, no matter what’s going on in the world.

