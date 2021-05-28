No Comments

Survey Says Playlists Are a Road Trip Necessity

If you are planning a road trip this summer, you probably have a good idea of what gear, snacks, and clothes to pack. However, one essential that takes zero room in your suitcase or cargo area is a perfectly curated playlist.

According to a survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Christian Brothers Automotive, 35 percent said a playlist is a must-have item on a road trip. It is so important, in fact, that without one, the survey respondents said they would abandon their road trip plans or at least force them to “turn the car around.”

The survey also asked respondents to list what songs were part of the best road trip playlist, and 39 percent included a classic by Lynyrd Skynyrd, “Sweet Home Alabama.” Twenty-nine percent cited “Hotel California” by the Eagles. The catchy tune by Tom Cochrane, “Life is a Highway” was a favorite of 27 percent of the survey respondents.

Buzz60’s Keri Lum reports that trailing by just one percent behind Cochrane’s song is the folk classic “Take Me Home Country Roads” by John Denver. Rounding out the top five songs to appear on the best road trip playlist with 25 percent is “On the Road Again,” by Willie Nelson, adds Lum.

Other stats from the survey include the deep emotional connection between a road trip and a particular song. According to the survey, 47 percent said certain songs can conjure up specific memories of past road trips.

Road trips are definitely the goal for many drivers this Memorial Day weekend.

“Nearly 12 million more Americans will travel by car this holiday than in 2020, though this is still 9 percent less than in 2019. More than nine in 10 Memorial Day travelers will drive to their destinations, as many Americans continue to substitute road trips for travel via planes, trains, and other modes of transportation,” according to AAA.

