No Comments

Tahoe RST Performance Edition Delivers Pursuit-Rated Power and Speed

Photo: Chevrolet

Helping itself to key elements from Chevrolet’s Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle, the new 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition cranks up the power and capability so everyday SUV drivers can pursue high-level thrills behind the wheel.

Should You Buy or Should You Lease? A guide to financing options for your next vehicle

The headliner for the Tahoe RST Performance Edition is its high-output 6.2-liter V8. Connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission, this engine generates 433 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque to lead the Tahoe lineup.

Powered by its boosted V8, this Tahoe special edition can sprint from 0-60 mph in 5.78 seconds and hit 124 mph on the track — no small feats for such a large SUV. It also boasts better quarter-mile times and braking distance than the regular Tahoe RST.

The Tahoe Performance Edition’s true secret weapon is a package of capability enhancements taken straight from the Tahoe PPV. The suspension tuning and springs, chassis calibration, and lowered ride height are all designed to police pursuit spec. In addition, the SUV boasts police-spec Firestone Firehawk Pursuit tires to go with 20-inch black aluminum wheels.

Photo: Chevrolet

This special edition’s performance is also enhanced by Brembo brakes with Torch Red calipers and front rotors that have been enlarged by 25% compared to the regular Tahoe RST. And the brake pedal has been calibrated to provide a more high-performance feel.

The Tahoe RST Performance Edition retains the regular RST’s 7,600 pounds of max towing, and it also comes with special black badging and sport pedals. The Luxury Package comes standard and equips the SUV with an array of upscale features like HD Surround Vision, heated second-row seats, and much more.

“The 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition is designed for those who want the best of both worlds — the everyday comfort and capability of a full-size SUV along with the driving excitement of a true performance vehicle,” said Scott Bell, Chevrolet vice president. “It leverages the proven capability of Chevy’s pursuit-rated police vehicle packages and motorsports success to offer a confident, engaging driving experience for our customers.”

The Tahoe Performance Edition will be arriving at dealerships soon. Other 2023 Tahoe models are available now, and you can learn about them here.