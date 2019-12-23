No Comments

Take Caution When Buying a Car at an Auction

If you’re on the hunt for an automotive bargain or a specific vehicle, you might start focusing on cars up for auction. But on the bargain hunt, you might find your potential savings not worth enough, especially if you’re a novice auction buyer. If you’re curious about the deals you might find at a car auction, be sure to bring along the following tips before you bid.

Research is essential before buying a car, and that’s even truer when you’re shopping an auction. If you don’t know much about cars, Nicole Dow, writer for The PennyHoarder, recommends enlisting the help of someone who does know about cars. And never skip an opportunity to have the car checked out by a mechanic.

Every car, whether bought from a private seller, auction, or dealer, will need maintenance and repair work. It’s best to start planning for car repairs right from the start when you buy a car. Cars sold at auction often require a larger repair budget, too.

“Generally, cars sold at auction are there for a reason. High mileage, engine or mechanical issues or past accidents might be what’s keeping the vehicle off a traditional dealership lot,” writes Dow. “Don’t forget to consider towing costs if you cannot drive the vehicle off the lot.”

If possible, get the vehicle identification number of the vehicle you’re looking at so you can run a history report, adds Dow. This will reveal how many owners the vehicle has had and a maintenance record of the vehicle. Plus, it should show if the vehicle sustained substantial trauma like flood damage.