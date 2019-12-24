No Comments

Taking a Look at the All-New 2020 Toyota Highlander’s Features

The Highlander’s new Moon Dust premium exterior

Photo: Toyota

Toyota has finally launched the all-new, fourth-generation 2020 Highlander SUV, and while we’ve already discussed its price and exceptional fuel economy, now it’s time to look at its many, many features.

To start, the 2020 Highlander benefits from being the first Highlander built using the Toyota New Global Architecture. The automaker says this allows the model to enjoy a number of performance upgrades, including a smoother and quieter ride, a tighter turning radius, and enhanced agility.

TNGA has also given Toyota designers more room to work with, and as a result the Highlander arrives with a fresh new look that will undoubtedly turn heads wherever it goes. It’s also more aerodynamically efficient, enhancing not only fuel economy and stability but also reducing wind noise.

The 2020 Toyota Highlander is offered in five new colors: Ruby Flare Pearl, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Blueprint, Opulent Amber, and a striking blue premium paint called Moon Dust. Celestial Silver Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, and Blizzard Pearl carry over from the 2019 model.

The biggest changes, however, are inside. Everything about the Highlander has been improved, from the improved seat-folding features at the third row to the softer padded surfaces. Legroom is greater and there are up to 454 liters of space behind the third row, and up to 2,387 liters with all the rows folded down — for the Americans, that’s between 16 and 84.3 cubic feet.

The Highlander is offered at five trim levels: L, LE, XLE, Limited, and Platinum, with all but the L equipped with standard all-wheel drive. Heated front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an 8-inch touch screen are all standard as well.

You’ll have to upgrade to the XLE to get leather-like material and the full suite of Toyota’s remote and connected services. The Limited adds genuine leather-trimmed seats, a panoramic moonroof, and a 1,200-watt JBL surround sound system with 11 speakers.

On the top-of-the-line Platinum, a new trim level for the Highlander, you get 20-inch wheels, unique styling, a digital display rearview mirror, heated second-row captain’s seats, a massive 12.3-inch touch-screen display, a panoramic view mirror and even a 10-inch color head-up display. In other words, it’s a truly luxurious SUV.

Expect the 2020 Toyota Highlander to show up at your local Canadian dealerships in January 2020, with the Highlander Hybrid to follow later in spring.