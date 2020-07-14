10 Things You Should Always Keep in Your Car
Emergencies can happen anywhere at anytime, so it’s important to always be prepared — and that’s especially true of travelling in the car. Here is a list of 10 of the most important items to keep in your vehicle at all times.
Important Service Needs: Know your car’s crucial service milestones to avoid causing permanent damage
Insurance & registration paperwork
These crucial documents should always be in your car in case you’re in an accident or pulled over by a police officer. Keep these in an envelope in the glove box for easy access in emergencies. Your driver’s license is also vital to have, but you should already be carrying that in your wallet or purse.
Blankets & ponchos
Have these handy for inclement weather: blankets and hoodies in winter, and a disposable plastic poncho or raincoat during the other seasons. If you’re stranded and cannot run the car’s heater or need to change a tire in the rain, you’ll be grateful you packed these items.
Non-perishable snacks & bottled water
Should you find yourself stranded somewhere for a while, you need to supply your own items to keep yourself hydrated and nourished. Pack some bottled water in a lunch bag along with various nonperishable food items such as energy bars, nuts, and jerky.
Tire repair kit or replacement tools
Most cars these days come with tire repair kits or spare tires, but always check to make sure. If you bought your car pre-owned, the former owner may have already used and discarded these items. Make sure you have all the tools you need to patch or change a flat tire, such as a wrench and jack.
Flashlight with spare batteries
A flashlight will come in handy should you need to investigate during a late-night breakdown or flag down other motorists so you don’t have to drain the battery on your phone using its light. Spare batteries will ensure that you are never without that necessary light.
Cell phone charger
Characters in horror movies always seem to find themselves without the use of their phones. Don’t be that person: Have a means to charge your cell phone so you can always call for help and send directions in an emergency. You can buy a portable phone charger for cheap on Amazon that you don’t need to plug into an outlet to use.
Jumper cables
Easier than carrying a spare battery around, and a good way to get moving again if you find yourself sidelined by a dead battery
First aid kit
You never know when bandages, aspirin, gauze, tweezers, or anti-bacterial ointment will be needed to treat a nasty cut, scrape, or wound. You don’t want to spread blood all over the seats and dashboard as you frantically try to find a place to stop for help.
Basic tool kit
Have an adjustable wrench, a roll of duct tape, an industrial-strength adhesive, a multi-tool with knife, and a can of WD-40 in your trunk. These items will fix a surprising variety of mechanical problems you could encounter.
Cash & coins
Most people don’t carry cash or coins with them anymore since nearly anything can be charged to a credit card — but not everything. In some emergency situations, you still may need to use cash or coins to inflate a flat tire or pay for a toll. Have a bag of bills and coins in various denominations locked in a secure place in your car.
Having these items in your trunk, back seat, or glove box will prepare you to face many of the surprises that await you on the road.
Buying a Car on a Budget: Ways to save a little cash on your next purchase
Aaron is unashamed to be a native Clevelander and the proud driver of a Hyundai Veloster Turbo (which recently replaced his 1995 Saturn SC-2). He gleefully utilizes his background in theater, literature, and communication to dramatically recite his own articles to nearby youth. Mr. Widmar happily resides in Dayton, Ohio with his magnificent wife, Vicki, but is often on the road with her exploring new destinations. Aaron has high aspirations for his writing career but often gets distracted pondering the profound nature of the human condition and forgets what he was writing… See more articles by Aaron.