Tennessee Highway Safety Office Gives Scholarships to Safe Drivers

For the second year, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the American Automobile Association will team up to help safe teen drivers further their educations. For the upcoming college year, one outstanding Tennessee high school senior will receive the Reduce TN Crashes Scholarship, which awards $3,000 towards the student’s education. Here’s what you need to know to apply.

The Reduce TN Crashes Scholarship

To have a chance at earning the scholarship, students first need to register their high school via the scholarship’s website. Afterward, they’ll have to complete a form and submit a nomination and an essay.

In addition to the student’s self-nomination, they must also have be nominated by a teacher, principal, school resource officer, or mentor. The essay should describe how the student promoted safe driving habits and participated in events hosted by Reduce TN Crashes during their 2017-2021 high school career.

Judges will assess student submissions on several different criteria. They’re looking for high-quality nominations and substantial essays that demonstrate leadership qualities, community involvement, and a thorough understanding of teen driver safety. Furthermore, in order to be eligible, the applicant must plan to attend a school in the Volunteer State.

Applicants have until Mar. 31 2021 to submit an entry. The winner of the scholarship will be declared in May of 2021.

All about the Reduce TN Crashes initiative

The Reduce TN Crashes campaign is based on the National Highway Traffic Safety Association’s proven best practices for encouraging safe driving through community outreach, awareness campaigns, and volunteer programs. To get involved, students can register their high school to participate. Once registered, schools can participate in a virtual leaderboard and compete with other schools to earn points for completing activities. These activities range from placing signs and hanging banners to hosting guest speakers and safe driving awareness events.

Since the program began back in 2013, it’s involved nearly 180,000 students from 232 schools across Tennessee.