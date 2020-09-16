No Comments

TerraVis Tonneau Cover Gives Pickups Solar Energy

Photo: TerraVis by Worksport

Ever wish that your truck’s tonneau cover could do more? You’re not alone.

Worksport, an Ontario-based company that produces these covers, recently revealed an exciting new product. It’s called TerraVis, an aftermarket solar tonneau charging system that supplies green energy to both electric and non-electric pickups.

How TerraVis works

The average tonneau cover provides a weather-proof way to protect and secure gear in the truck bed. The TerraVis system takes it a step further, however.

According to Green Car Reports’ Bengt Halvorson, the system is comprised of four monocrystalline panels. It has a high-strength anodized frame and hinged structure, which lets you access the truck bed incrementally. It’s a nifty feature in case you need to open up just the edge of the cover to access one small item without exposing all of your cargo to the elements.

Two configurations, expanded opportunities

Photo: TerraVis by Worksport

TerraVis also comes in two different configurations depending on whether your truck is electric- or fuel-powered. You can direct the system’s solar energy either to the truck’s drive system or to an in-bed power bank system.

If you use it as an in-bed power bank, you can tap into this portable energy source when you’re in the woods camping or off-roading, at the worksite, or at home during a blackout. You can also use it as a media source to set the mood for a socially-distanced tailgating party with a few close friends or family members.

Worksport will release the aftermarket version of the TerraVis system in the second half of 2021, per Halvorson. Though, the company is also working on customized TerraVis models for the GMC Hummer EV and a few other electric pickups that will release in the near future.

Check out this video demo of TerraVis as we wait for its market release. Then read up on off-grid camping and zero-waste road trips.

