Tesla Model 3: A Car for the People
When the news about Tesla wanting to release a so-called ‘people model’ came out, interest rose tremendously. Many consumers weren’t able to afford the more expensive Tesla vehicles, so when a cheaper model was announced, it was well-received. On top of that, you get a lot of bang for your buck with the Tesla Model 3.
Designed to handle rough roads and long rides
When Tesla decided to produce a less expensive model, the goal was to provide a car for the common people. The Model 3 has technical specifications that make it optimal to drive both far and in unstable weather such as slippery or wet roads. At the same time, Tesla has chosen to retain its unique design. The cabin has many similarities to other Tesla models, but the interior materials are somewhat more affordable than in the other vehicles. But those affordable materials don’t exist at the expense of appearance, comfort, or safety at all. Not to mention, like with other Teslas, you can use your smartphone as a key, it has a 15-inch touchscreen, and a glass roof.
Safety first
Tesla has stated that safety is the most important factor of every vehicle it designs, and the Model 3 is proof of that. The metal structure consists of a combination of steel and aluminium, which ensures maximum strength in all areas. In a test where the roof was crushed, the Model 3 tolerated four times its own mass. It also has front collision protection, a sturdy bodywork and car glass, and a low center of gravity, which contributes to increased safety.
Performance vs. Long Range
If you’ve already decided that the Tesla Model 3 is your next car, you’ll have two choices: Performance or Long Range. Both cars come with a dual motor; this means that it has two independent engines and four-wheel drive, so if one engine stops working, you’ll still reach your destination with the other. The engines will also respond to changing conditions in as little as 10 milliseconds. This means better grip and higher safety as well as good traction in all weather conditions.
Performance:
- Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds
- Range of 322 miles
- Top speed of 162 mph
- 20-inch wheels and Performance wheels
- Performance brakes
- Lowered suspension
- Track Mode
Long Range:
- Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds
- Range of 322 miles
- Top speed of 140 mph
- 18-inch Aero rims
- 19-inch Sport wheels
Other electric models
You can bet that you’ll get a lot of car for your money with a Tesla. But if you’re simply looking for a good electric car, there are also less expensive models and brands on the market which can be just as good if, for example, range or fuel economy are top priorities. Be sure to research and compare different models and brands and see if they fulfill your most important needs.