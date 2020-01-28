No Comments

Texas Gives Drivers 3 Ways to Report Credit Card Skimmers

Credit card skimmers on gas pumps are a problem throughout the nation, and The Lone Star State is no exception. That’s why the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has placed stickers on each gas pump, detailing three ways to report suspected gas pump skimmers. You can also report pumps you think are delivering inaccurate amounts of gasoline or low-quality fuel.

Methods of reporting issues

On each gas pump in the Lone Star State, you’ll now find an eye-catching Texas-shaped sticker. It gives three ways for you to report a questionable gas pump — by scanning a QR code, by calling 1-888-441-FUEL, or by going to TDLR complaints page. The stickers also remind you to check the pump for signs of tampering, and of course, to “Drive Friendly, the Texas Way!”

TDLR Executive Director Brian Francis thinks that the new problem-reporting stickers represent his organization’s commitment to consumer safety. He also expressed hope that the stickers remind drivers and vendors that they’re partners in ensuring a consumer safety. “Motor fuels make the Texas economy prosper. We want to make the process as safe and secure as possible,” he futher stated.

Spotting a skimmer

While skimmers are sneaky way for thieves to steal your credit card information, it’s possible to detect a skimmer before you pay at the pump.

First, notice if the fuel dispenser door seems damaged. Crooks need to open these doors to place a skimmer. To provide evidence of tampering, gas stations place serial-numbered security tape over these doors. If the tape is missing or damaged, it’s possible you’re at a compromised fuel pump.

Credit card skimmers sometimes look strangely loose or bulky. That’s because criminals place the skimmer on top of the legitimate card reader. If you’re suspicious, consider giving the card reader a gentle nudge before inserting your credit card. If your card is difficult to insert into the reader, it’s also a sign that the pump has been outfitted with a skimmer.

You can also opt for a more high-tech solution. An Android app called Skimmer Scanner searches for suspicious Bluetooth connections that are often associated with skimmers.

There’s also a low-tech precaution you can take — try to pick a fuel pump that’s visible to the gas station clerk. Far away, outward-facing pumps are easier targets for criminal tampering.

