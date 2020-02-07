No Comments

The 2020 C8 Corvette Lapped Nurburgring in 7:29.9

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet is cooking up an intriguing documentary about the development of the revolutionary mid-engine 2020 C8 Corvette, and in the trailer, the automaker revealed the new supercar’s Nurburgring lap time: 7:29.9.

Confirmed by Chevy

Photo: Chevrolet

According to a spokesperson for Chevy, driver Oliver Gavin set this lap time last summer, behind the wheel of a C8 Corvette equipped with the Z51 Performance Package. Gavin is an accomplished racer and a member of the Corvette racing team. He’s even won five times at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Here’s what Gavin had to say about his time behind the wheel of the mid-engine marvel.

I had a great time behind the wheel of the Corvette Stingray last summer in Germany. Take a close look at the Corvette Documentary Trailer to see how we did, they even let me set a laptime! @Corvette @TeamChevy pic.twitter.com/XtM6Vu3j92 — Oliver Gavin (@olivergavin) February 4, 2020

Keeping pace with supercars

Photo: Chevrolet

The Corvette’s lap time of 7:29.9 puts it within inches of the industry’s high-end supercars, including the McLaren MP4-12C and the Mercedes-Benz SLS Black Series. It’s also following close behind the Camaro ZL1’s record of 7:29.6. The Camaro ZL1 1LE model picked up the pace even more — it clocked in at 7:16.04.

Unfortunately, Chevy never recorded an official lap time for the C7 Corvette. However, a German auto publication set a lap time of 7:13.90 with a Z06 model.

The C8 Corvette will only get faster from here — given that this lap time was set last summer, the Corvette may have seen some refinements between then and now. And don’t forget — Chevy is developing even higher-performance variants of the C8 Corvette, so be on the lookout for their lap times.

About the C8 Corvette Z51 Performance Package

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe

This beastly ‘Vette enjoys a number of impressive upgrades when equipped with the Z51 Performance Package. This $5,000 optional package grants the Corvette more endurance and better handling.

In addition to bigger, beefier brakes and a greater cooling capacity, the Z51 Performance Package equips the Corvette with road-gripping Michelin Pilot Sport 4S ZP summer tires. It also tweaks the car’s aerodynamics and refines the car’s suspension for a ride that’s both smooth and responsive.