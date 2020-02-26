No Comments

The 2020 Corvette Stingray is Getting the Street Hunter Custom Treatment

As this CG render vividly demonstrates, this custom Stingray is going to be a ‘beaut!

Photo: Street Hunter

It’s certainly no secret that the new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette models will soon be upon us. The shiny new 2020 Stingray is finally in production after a multi-month delay, and the Corvette Z06 is soon to follow. With the newest iterations of this classic car so close to hitting dealerships across the country, aftermarket tuning companies are preparing to unleash a bevy of beautiful custom Corvettes to eager customers. Enter the Street Hunter custom Stingray, a full-body makeover that must be seen to be believed.

A Chevy on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Oh, its true!

The Street Hunter custom Corvette

When it comes to creating eye-catching alterations to the newest vehicles, the tuning shop Street Hunter knows how to deliver. The latest Street Hunter custom kit is a widebody alteration to the 2020 Stingray, which adds a number of aesthetic bells and whistles. The most obvious of these is a large rear wing that gives the car the look of a racing vehicle. While the wing’s generation of down-force on the car makes it a functional addition, its aesthetic appeal cannot be denied.

Other alterations include a rear carbon fiber diffuser, black accents (also constructed of carbon fiber), an extension to the front bumper, rear fender flares, and custom wheels. Street Hunter is considering adding even more options, including side skirts and front fender flares, to future versions of the kit if customer interest is shown.

It might not be real (yet), but it sure looks good

Photo: Street Hunter

Not everything needs changing…

One place where the Street Hunter custom Stingray hasn’t changed is under the hood. The reason for this is simple: the engineers behind this new Corvette have made it impossible for the car’s ECU to be hacked by modders. However, this shouldn’t be too much of an issue, since the Stingray’s 6.2-liter V8 is already capable of accelerating to 194 mph in only 2.9 seconds.

The 2020 Silverado 1500 is Coming: Get a sneak peek at the updates coming to the beloved truck

Despite all of the work that has obviously gone into designing the Street Hunter custom Stingray, this modified version of the car actually doesn’t exist yet. Street Hunter is currently awaiting the arrival of the first Stingrays on lots, after which they can begin turning their CG renders into a reality. When that happens, it might be best for custom car fans to have their wallets ready to go!