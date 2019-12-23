No Comments

The 2021 Escalade Boasts a Whopping 38-inch Curved OLED Screen

Photo: Chevrolet

Sometimes it seems like automakers are in an arms race to deliver the biggest, boldest, brightest display screens. However, Cadillac is poised to become the clear winner — the automaker recently announced a 38-inch curved OLED screen for the 2021 Escalade.

Straight lines are so last year. Introducing the first curved OLED in the industry, with over 38” diagonal of total display on the 2021 #Cadillac #Escalade. First look February 2020, available late 2020. pic.twitter.com/AoW4SvXhYA — Cadillac (@Cadillac) December 16, 2019

As shown in the above teaser, the screen takes up pretty much the entire dashboard, stopping around the passenger seat. This massive, curved screen will boast double the resolution of a 4K television, enabling it to display bold, bright colors that surpass anything the auto industry has to offer.

“From the highway to the big screen, the Escalade has been embraced by drivers and fans around the world,” said Cadillac president Steve Carlisle. He also teased the vehicle’s debut in Los Angeles on February 4, during Oscars week. The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is set to launch towards the end of 2020.

About the 2021 Escalade

Given that the 2021 Escalade hasn’t even been revealed at the time of this writing, we don’t know much about its specs and equipment. However, there’s a lot of exciting speculation surrounding the upcoming luxury SUV.

Rumors suggest that the new Escalade will boast an engine from the Camaro Z78. This 6.2-liter V8 pumps out 650 horsepower, giving it a huge boost over the Escalade’s current range-topping 420-horsepower mill.

It’s also possible that the Escalade will receive the Blackwing twin-turbo V8, currently found in the CT6. It unleashes 500 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, but it maxes out at 550 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.

If these engine options come to fruition, expect them to have late availability.

