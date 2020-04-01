No Comments

The 2021 Escalade Scores a New Diesel Engine

Photo: Cadillac

While the Cadillac Escalade is known for its unmistakable styling and luxurious interior, fuel efficiency ratings have never been its claim to fame. However, the revolutionary 2021 Escalade just might change this reputation, thanks to a new Duramax turbo-diesel engine. Here’s a look at what we know so far.

Shop for Your Next Vehicle Without Leaving Home: Experience the convenience of Shop-Click-Drive

Power and efficiency

Photo: Cadillac

For the 2021 model year, the iconic Escalade will gain a Duramax 3.0-liter inline-six turbo-diesel engine. This will mark the luxury SUV’s first foray into diesel territory.

According to Dave Schiavone, the marketing manager for the Escalade, this diesel mill will provide a sizable boost in efficiency compared to the currently available 6.2-liter V8.

“If you love Escalade, you love Escalade. But for those people that also love fuel efficiency, they can get it in the diesel,” Schiavone explained. “We’re expecting some pretty good improvements in fuel economy on the diesel over the V8 gasoline.” He further states that fuel economy estimates aren’t currently available, but that the difference in efficiency is “significant.”

Although fuel economy figures aren’t out yet, we know that the 3.0-liter diesel will deliver 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. This stands in contrast to the 6.2-liter V8, which offers 420 horsepower and the same torque output. Both dynamos will be paired up with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Luxury Comes Standard: Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac models

Going beyond efficiency

Photo: Cadillac

The Escalade’s exciting new turbo-diesel engine offers more than improved fuel economy. It also gives the luxury SUV some thrilling performance capabilities, according to Schiavone. He cites its impressive torque curve — it achieves maximum torque at just 1,200 rpm. In other words, it achieves some seriously speedy acceleration.

The Escalade’s 3.0-liter diesel engine will also be featured many other GM vehicles, including the 2021 models of the Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Sierra, GMC Yukon, and GMC Yukon XL.

Currently, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade is slated to hit dealership lots late in 2020.