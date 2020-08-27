No Comments

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 Goes Turbo

Photo: Mazda

Earlier this year, we learned that the 2021 Mazda3 would be getting a new turbo engine — but it’s not the only Mazda model that’s slated to receive a little more pep in its step. The 2021 Mazda CX-30 will also be getting a 2.5-liter gas-powered turbo engine. Here’s what we know so far.

Pumped-up performance

Photo: Mazda

The turbo variant of this compact crossover will be known as the 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S. It shares the 2.5-liter gas-powered turbo engine with 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo. This little dynamo puts out a maximum of 250 horsepower and up to 320 lb-ft torque, a marked improvement over the CX-30’s standard 186-horsepower mill.

However, the turbo engine only achieves these figures when fueled with premium-grade gas. If you’d rather not sacrifice your grocery budget for high-octane fuel, expect to get around 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Still, it’s a worthy improvement over the model’s standard, slightly underpowered, engine. The Mazda Miata may be able to get away with a 186-horsepower dynamo based on its power-to-weight ratio, but a little extra muscle is a welcome option for this 3,300-pound crossover.

Standard and available features on the Mazda CX-30 2.5 S

Photo: Mazda

In addition to its new turbo engine, the Mazda CX-30 2.5 S comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, as well as a three-year trial to Mazda Connected Services. While the model has front-wheel drive by default, you can opt for predictive i-Activ all-wheel drive and off-road traction assist, which helps you traverse uneven surfaces. The Mazda CX-30 2.5 S also comes standard with some advanced safety features that are typically reserved for higher trim levels, such as intelligent cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, driver attention alert, and lane-keep assist.

In terms of pricing, a base-trim front-wheel-drive Mazda CX-30 2.5 S will set you back $21,900. Expect an MSRP of $23,300 on an all-wheel-drive model. That said, even if you opt for a fully loaded model, its MSRP will still be under the $30,000 mark. A Premium-trim Mazda CX-30 2.5 S with i-Activ AWD retails for $29,950.

Currently, the Mazda CX-30 2.5 S is expected to arrive on dealership lots in late summer or early fall.