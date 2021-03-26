No Comments

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing: What to Expect

Here’s what drivers can expect from the new Blackwing

Photo: Cadillac

When it comes to the fusion of power and class, it’s hard to beat the legendary Cadillac Blackwing. This performance machine has been a trendsetter since its introduction back in 2004, and has been dubbed “the most powerful Cadillac ever in its class.” The latest CT4-V Blackwing will be making its way to dealerships by the end of this summer, and will be bringing a few surprises with it. Here’s a brief look at what to expect.

Exploring the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

The new Cadillac Blackwing will certainly be no slouch in the engine department. A powerful 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 will supply drivers with an amazing 472 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque. There will be an option for either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed. Thanks to their titanium-aluminide construction, the 2022 Blackwing’s turbos will be able to combat lag while resisting oxidation and corrosion. The vehicle’s top speed will be a mind-boggling 189 miles per hour.

The new CT4-V Blackwing will also ship with a newly reinforced chassis for extra durability at high speeds. Drivers will be able to choose between high-tech performance wheels constructed of either forged aluminum or magnesium. The specially designed grille will create greater airflow to the engine, cooling system, and other components under the hood.

The interior of the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing will be designed with heightened luxury in mind. Leather will cover the seats and steering wheel, and stylish carbon fiber trim details will add extra class. Up to five passengers will be able to enjoy the ride. Interior technology will include a 12-inch high-definition instrument cluster, a Performance Data recorder, and 14 concert-quality speakers courtesy of the AKG audio system.

The all-new 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing will be available to purchase later in 2021, with deliveries set to begin in late summer. The performance vehicle will cost $59,990 without the extra bells and whistles.