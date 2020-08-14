No Comments

The 3 Best INFINITI Models for Families

Photo: INFINITI

Infiniti proves that family vehicles don’t have to be bland and uninspired. The Infiniti lineup features brilliant SUVs and crossovers that don’t compromise on looks, comfort, and practicality. From advanced safety tech to luxurious comfort features, these models are sure to turn heads in the school drop-off line.

2020 Infiniti QX50

Photo: INFINITI

There’s a reason that the Infiniti QX50 won the Consumer Guide Best Buy Award two years in a row. This versatile five-seat luxury crossover delivers a balance of performance and efficiency, earning 268 horsepower and up to 29 mpg on the highway.

It also offers all-wheel drive and comes standard with advanced safety features, including blind-spot warning and forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection. For even more confidence on the road, opt for the Around View Monitor, which takes the guesswork out of maneuvering your vehicle into tight parking spaces. It also helps you scan your vehicle’s surroundings with a suite of cameras and sonar sensors that detect moving objects, like pets and pedestrians.

On the inside, the QX50 comes standard with a dual-zone automatic temperature control system, luxurious leatherette-appointed seating, and 31.4 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. That’s enough room to bring along pets or fit in a stroller or some bicycles for a family outing. Need more space for hauling home improvement supplies or moving your teen into a college dorm? Fold down the back seats for a maximum of 65.1 cubic feet of room.

For even more luxury, upgrade to a higher trim level to enjoy semi-aniline leather-appointed seating, climate-controlled front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a convenient built-in navigation system that takes the stress out of road trips.

2020 Infiniti QX60

Photo: INFINITI

The Infiniti QX60 is a smart, safe choice for your growing family. This seven-seat luxury SUV earned an IIHS Top Safety Pick designation in both 2019 and 2020. Behind the third row, the QX60 offers 16 cubic feet of storage space. However, its folding seats let you expand the cargo bay up to 76.2 cubic feet by folding down the back seats.

Keep your passengers comfortable with the QX60’s standard tri-zone automatic temperature control system. You can even let in some fresh air and sunshine with the available panoramic moonroof. If your little ones are prone to allergies, consider opting for the available advanced climate control system, which comes with a Plasmacluster air purifier and a grape polyphenol filter.

Your kids will also love the available Theater Package, which adds dual 8-inch color monitors with HDMI input ports for movies and gaming. In addition, the Theater Package adds a 120-volt power outlet to the cabin, which is perfect for powering video game consoles or charging laptops on the go,

2020 Infiniti QX80

Photo: Infiniti

The Infiniti QX80 is the ultimate family vehicle — it boasts plenty of space and comfort alongside advanced safety technology. It comes standard with tri-zone automatic temperature control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, and plenty of cargo room. Behind the third row, it boasts 16.6 cubic feet of storage capacity, but by folding down the rear seats, you can open up 49.6 cubic feet or 95.1 cubic feet of space.

This versatile SUV lets you choose between seating arrangements for seven or eight passengers. Plus, it offers available luxuries to keep your backseat passengers comfortable on long drives, with heated second-row seats, an in-vehicle theater system, and wireless headphones.

