The 3LT Trim Was the Most Popular 2020 Corvette Model

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Photo: Chevrolet

The National Corvette Museum recently released the production numbers for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. This data reveals that drivers ordered more units of the high-end Corvette 3LT model than of the more affordable trim levels.

A breakdown of the data

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

Photo: General Motors

For the 2020 model year, Chevrolet built 20,368 Corvette models total. Of those, 9,456 were the 3LT trim level. The 2LT trim was the second most popular option with 7,966 orders, while the 1LT trim only had 2,946 orders. Overall, Chevrolet sold 16,787 coupes compared to 3,581 convertibles. Drivers seemed to prefer the coupe model over the convertible model, no matter the trim.

How the trims differ

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Photo: General Motors

The 2020 Corvette 1LT has a starting price of $59,995. This model, along with the others, comes with a 6.2-liter V8 that delivers 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. Dual-zone climate control and eight-way power seats make for a comfortable ride, while the 8-inch touch screen provides connectivity on the go.

If you select the 2LT trim, you’ll gain a heated steering wheel along with heated and ventilated seats. The $67,295 model also has the Bose Performance Series 14-speaker audio system, wireless phone charging, and navigation. Plus, its head-up display comes standard to provide key information right on the windshield.

The top-of-the-line Corvette 3LT starts at $71,945 and adds the Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped Upper Interior Trim Package. Sport bucket seats with carbon fiber trim and the Custom Leather Wrapped Interior Package also create a more sophisticated interior look.

The new 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is available now. If the 2020 model is any indication, drivers will be choosing the most luxurious option of the 2021 Corvette rather than the most affordable.