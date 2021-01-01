No Comments

The Best Cars in Cyberpunk 2077

For all of its flaws, Cyberpunk 2077 is an incredibly beautiful and detailed game, especially when it comes to the cars. The game features more than 50 vehicles, including over two dozen unique models with bespoke interiors, cool animations, and engine notes that will make you want to keep driving in circles around your objective just to listen some more. Certainly one of the most enjoyable experiences in the game is to simply drive around and take in the sights.

However, the cars are pretty expensive relative to the money you can realistically make in the game, meaning all but the most devoted of gamers will need to get picky when it comes to buying their next ride. To make matters more complicated, some mediocre cars cost a huge chunk of change, while several of the most affordable ones are actually quite good. So which ones should you get?

There are a few cars you can find for free, but we’re going to assume you’ve already looked these up or would prefer to avoid spoilers. Instead, these are the best cars in Cyberpunk 2077 that you can buy with your hard-earned eddies.

1 – Best All-Around Car: Mizutani Shion “Coyote”

Price: $115,000

Top speed: 199 mph

With strong acceleration, the second-highest top speed of any car in the game, and arguably the best handling, the Coyote is firmly the best all-around car you can buy in Cyberpunk 2077. It’s a beast when you take it off the beaten path outside of Night City — where other cars flounder in the dirt and jolt violently over bumps, the Coyote takes it all in stride like the purpose-built off-roading machine that it is. But unlike real cars (in 2020, at least), none of its rugged modifications compromise its on-road handling. The downside is that with its massive rear wing, off-road tires, and armored body, the Coyote looks more than out of place downtown.

2 – Fastest Car: Rayfield Caliburn

Price: $157,000

Top speed: 210 mph

With an engine note like the Lexus LFA, the Caliburn is a pleasure to drive — as long as you don’t need to make a quick turn. It’s the only car that goes past 200 mph, making it the perfect machine for escaping Night City’s admittedly incompetent police force. However, it’s also extremely twitchy and prone to spinning out if you’re not very gentle with the controls. The Caliburn is great for long-distance drives, but if you expect to be doing a lot of steering, you may prefer a car with more progressive and predictable handling. Stick to the highway and you’ll love the Caliburn.

3 – Best Motorcycle: ARCH Nazaré

Price: $138,000

Top speed: 178 mph

A motorcycle company co-founded by Keanu Reeves, ARCH is one of just two real-life brands featured in the game. But while the Nazaré is the most expensive motorcycle you can buy in Cyberpunk 2077, it’s surprisingly not the fastest — at least when it comes to top speed. Still, it accelerates more quickly and handles better than the other bikes, making it even better suited to the conditions you’ll want to use it in: heavy traffic. Even though the bike handling in Cyberpunk 2077 leaves something to be desired, there’s still no beating a slim two-wheeler when you need to quickly weave your way between traffic.

4 – Best Budget Car: Thorton Galena “Gecko”

Price: $21,000

Top speed: 178 mph

Many street cars in Cyberpunk 2077 have modified off-road counterparts, and those in the latter group always happen to be faster than those in the former. As it happens, the Gecko is not only in the latter group but also the most affordable off-roader in the game. It delivers stupendous acceleration and top speed that matches or exceeds cars many times its price, though it’s prone to excess body roll and can be difficult to handle. Still, if you want a cheap car that can hang with the best of them for the entire duration of your playtime, you can’t do much better than the Gecko.

5 – Best Midrange Car: Herrera Outlaw GTS

Price: $62,000

Top speed: 186 mph

Probably inspired by the now-discontinued Cadillac CTS, the Outlaw GTS is Cyberpunk 2077’s executive car to end all executive cars. Unlike the Coyote, it’s the ride that looks most at home downtown thanks to an ultra-long wheelbase, massive panoramic moonroof, and cool purple ambient interior lighting. It’s not quite as fast and nimble as the Coyote, but it’s almost there for a much more affordable price. If you’re finally starting to cash in the eddies and feel like splurging on something more extravagant than a Gecko, the Outlaw GTS is a good place to start.

So there you have it — the best cars in Cyberpunk 2077. And here’s quick tip: When you’re starting out, even just $21,000 can seem like a lot of money, so if you’re not sure whether you want to purchase a car, you can always roam around Night City looking for one to hijack. This allows you to test-drive the car and help you decide whether it’s worth the eddies — just keep in mind that not every car you can drive in the game is available for purchase.