The Best Convertible Car Seats
Convertible car seats are a smart investment if you want a product that grows with your child. But which one should you buy? We’ve rounded up some of the best-rated convertible car seats to suit different preferences and needs.
Good for bigger toddlers
Current safety guidelines advise that young children should be in a rear-facing car seat position until they are 2 years old or they reach their car seat’s upper weight and height limits. But many convertible car seats have a maximum rear-facing weight limit of 40 pounds.
The Graco Extend2Fit has a 50-pound weight limit for rear-facing, so you can keep your heavier toddler in this safer position for longer. It also has an extension panel for the legs so taller children can feel more comfortable on drives, as What to Expect’s Lexi Dwyer points out.
Easy to clean
Young children and messes often go hand in hand. Save yourself some time and stress by choosing an easy-to-clean convertible car seat. Good Housekeeping’s Rachel Rothman and Alissa Schulman recommend the Chicco NextFit Max Zip Air.
The seat padding has a zip-off design that makes it simple to remove and throw in the wash when your kid soils or stains it. It also has removable cup holders that you can clean in the dishwasher.
Good for switching between cars
If you regularly switch between vehicles, go with a car seat known to fit a variety of cabin dimensions. The UPPAbaby KNOX Convertible Car Seat gets high praise from Rothman and Schulman.
It fits inside of a variety of vehicles. And the SmartSecure System has a visual so you know when you’ve installed it properly.
Simple to install
The Britax Boulevard ClickTight is a smart choice if you want a convertible car seat that’s fast and easy to install, as Dwyer confirms. As its name implies, you’ll hear an audible “click” when the seat is secured. And, with a no-rethread harness design, it’s painless to adjust the straps as your child gets taller.
