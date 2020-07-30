No Comments

A Rundown of the Chevy Silverado XFE Fuel Economy Package

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Photo: Chevrolet

If you want a truck that is both incredibly capable and impressively efficient, look no further than the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. This truck is available with the XFE Fuel Economy Package, which is designed to maximize fuel returns.

Content included in the package

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2020 Silverado 1500 XFE Fuel Economy Package comes with a premium soft roll-up tonneau cover. This accessory protects your tools and supplies in the truck bed while also minimizing the aerodynamic drag. The truck rides on all-season blackwall tires and stands out on the road with its 18-inch Bright Silver painted wheels.

When equipped with the package, the combined and highway mpg values of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 increase to 20 mpg combined and 24 mpg on the highway. Accordingly, the package can help you save money at the gas station overtime.

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

Photo: Chevrolet

In order to add this package, you must drive the Silverado 1500 LT with the Short Bed and Crew Cab body style. The LT trim level slots between the Custom Trail Boss and RST trims, and it has a stylish exterior complete with chrome bumpers and LED headlamps.

Furthermore, the package requires the 2WD drivetrain and 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 gasoline engine. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, this powerful engine produces 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque.

The XFE Fuel Economy Package is not available with the Max Trailering Package, Convenience Package, or Z71 Off-Road Package. As such, you can’t get the efficiency-enhancing package if you add any other options to the truck.

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 XFE Fuel Economy Package costs $850. If fuel efficiency is as much a priority for you as a powerful powertrain, it may be worth selecting this package.