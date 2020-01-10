The Dos and Don’ts of Car Pressure Washing
Pressure washing is one of the best and most efficient ways to clean your car’s exterior. If you pair it with a nice polish, you’ll end up with a car that will turn your neighbors green with envy.
However, there are some things that you should never do while pressure washing your car – besides the ones that you should always do! Here are the top dos and don’ts of pressure washing your car.
The dos
- First of all, check that the wash brush you’re using is in good condition, clean, and suited for use on a car. Even if you use a commercial pressure washer with a lot of power, it will not damage your paint the way that a hard-bristled brush will.
- Choose a pressure washer that can distribute both water and detergent. It will make the cleaning process much easier.
- Use the proper detergent for car cleaning: one that suits both your pressure washer and your car.
- You should wear closed-toe shoes as an accidental spray on the foot with a pressure washer can be painful.
- Check the car’s doors and windows and make sure they are properly closed.
- The brushes and sponges that you use regularly are to be thoroughly rinsed. If you don’t do so, any grit that’s on your brush will be dragged across the paintwork.
The don’ts
- Keep the nozzle at a safe distance from your car so that you don’t damage the paint.
- If you are using a commercial pressure washer, make sure you don’t use any settings that are meant for stripping paint or anything harder.
- The engine, as well as any other parts under the hood, are not to be pressure washed!
- Do your best to avoid washing your car on small pebbles or gravel surfaces. While pressure washing, gravel and pebbles can bounce off the surface and on your car’s paint, chipping it.
- Never start pressure washing without diluting the detergents properly.
- Don’t try to wash your car from bottom to top, as gravity will not be in your favor. Always go from the roof downwards.
- Don’t let the nozzle of the pressure washer wash a single spot for too long. Depending on the surface it is on, you may actually end up cutting it or, most commonly, chipping the paint off your vehicle. Make sure that the water stream of the pressure washer is constantly in motion.
- Last but not least, try to resist the urge to spray plants or siblings, for example. A hose full of water is fun – but when paired with a pressure washer can turn into quite the painful tool.
Make sure to read the pressure washer manual before you start using it, as it will list the recommended washing distance, as well as some tips and tricks for brush and washer maintenance.
It goes without saying that you should get ready to get messy. Put on your most casual clothing and ditch all of your electronics to prevent them from getting wet. Make sure that you have a lot of fun while cleaning your car – because using a pressure washer is pretty exciting!