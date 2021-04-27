No Comments

The Electric Chevrolet Silverado: What We Know So Far

Photo: Chevrolet

GM made history when it announced its upcoming electric Chevrolet Silverado. Although we still have plenty of questions about the recently announced addition to the Chevy lineup, here’s a look at what we know so far.

A Legacy Caring for Customers: Check out the Chevrolet Owner Loyalty program

Commercial and consumer solutions

The new electric Silverado is Chevrolet’s first full-size battery-powered pickup truck. The automaker plans to deliver both retail and fleet-oriented versions of the model.

Impressive range

If GM’s plans pan out, you won’t be spending a lot of time waiting for your electric Silverado to recharge. The full-size truck is expected to deliver over 400 miles of zero-emissions driving when fully charged.

Made in the USA

The electrified Silverado will be built at GM’s Factory ZERO assembly plant, formerly known as the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, the automaker’s first EV-only assembly plant. Back in January of 2020, the automaker announced its $2.2 billion investment in the facility, which would enable it to produce EVs like the new Silverado, Hummer, and the Cruise Origin, an upcoming autonomous model.

GM President Mark Reuss has high hopes for the plant and vehicles it will produce.

“The vehicles coming from Factory ZERO will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles,” Reuss stated in a press release. “The GMC HUMMER EV SUV joins its stablemate in the realm of true supertrucks, and Chevrolet will take everything Chevy’s loyal truck buyers love about Silverado — and more — and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike.”

Powered by Ohio-made fuel cells

The electrified Silverado will boast GM’s exclusive Ultium batteries. In conjunction with LG Energy Solutions, GM created Ultium Cells LLC. This new company will be based in Lordstown, Ohio, and will produce Ultium batteries for GM’s ever-growing roster of electrified models. Currently, the $2.3 billion facility is being constructed on the site of the automaker’s former Lordstown Complex, which shut down in 2019.

See What an EV is Capable of Doing: Learn more about the electrified Hummer

For the latest info on the electrified Chevrolet Silverado, stay tuned to The News Wheel.