The Evolution of the Tow Truck

It’s easy to take tow trucks for granted…but Victorian car owners didn’t have this convenience

Photo: GPS 56 via CC

As frustrating as car breakdowns can be in the 21st century, you have to wonder just how people handled these situations before tow trucks and 24/7 roadside assistance were invented. We’ve done a bit of digging to satisfy your curiosity about the origin of modern tow trucks.

The need for a better method

Before the automobile came on the scene, it was common for draft animals to rescue carriages and wagons when they got stuck in snow or mud. The only other option was to rely on manpower from Good Samaritans passing by to extricate your transportation unit from a ditch. Depending on where you got stranded, however, sometimes you just had to abandon your vehicle if there was no one around with the right tools to help.

When early car models came on the scene, more people started to drive automobiles than horseless carriages. So, the need for a better towing method became even more pressing.

That’s where a Tennessee-based mechanic named Ernest Holmes comes into the picture, circa 1916. Per Hemmings contributor Daniel Strohl, an acquaintance called Holmes asking for his help extricating his automobile from a creek bed. After eight hours — and with the help of six other men and primitive tools like wood, rope, and bricks — the car was saved. This grueling incident inspired Holmes to start drafting a tow truck prototype.

The first tow truck

Holmes modified a 1913 Cadillac model with a crane and pulley system. He tweaked the design to include a pair of outriggers to help stabilize the vehicle during a tow job. In 1917, he filed for a patent for his design with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Once the patent was approved, he marketed these prototypes — known as Holmes Wrecker tow trucks — to local mechanics and garage operators. These prototypes did so well that Holmes continued to refine the design, securing a dozen patents on these modifications. He also managed to invent some creepers, jacks, and vehicle lifts to further increase his models’ functionality and capability.

One of his tow truck models, the Holmes W70, had a 70-ton lifting capacity. For a time, it enjoyed the title of being the largest wrecker in the world.

Modern tow trucks

Contemporary tow trucks are definitely stronger and a bit more compact than the Holmes Wrecker models. And the tow truck industry has a few innovations that early tow trucks lacked. Flatbed trailers and wheel lifts are common features that modern tow trucks have. And some models have an integrated design that combines boom and wheel lifts on a single truck.

Learn about the different types of tow trucks here.

