The first 2020 Corvette Stingray Auctioned for $3 Million

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

Photo: Chevrolet

When Chevrolet announced that the 2020 Corvette Stingray would adopt the iconic vehicle’s first mid-engine structure, the world’s collective jaw dropped. Recently, excitement for the revolutionary sports car reached a fever pitch when GM auctioned off the first model to leave the assembly line for a stunning $3 million.

With General Motors CEO Mary Barra on site at the 2020 Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, competition for the one-of-a-kind collector’s item was fierce. After all was said and done, the lucky winner was former NASCAR racer, current NASCAR team owner, and avid car lover Rick Hendrick.

Even though leaving the auction house in a unique piece of history may feel like enough a reward in itself, Hendrick’s $3 million will go to a great cause. GM will donate the proceeds from the sale to the Detroit Children’s Fund, an organization that works to improve the quality of schools in Detroit.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

The Corvette in question is a fully decked out 3LT, packed with every available feature. The interior is almost entirely wrapped in high-quality black leather with red accents, and the exterior has a rear spoiler and a convertible hardtop. Its 6.2-liter V8 engine also allows it to blast from zero-to-60 mph in less than three seconds.

Barrett-Jackson is no stranger to selling stunning Corvettes for equally stunning prices. According to Business Insider, the auction house sold a 1967 L88 Corvette Coupe for a mind-boggling $3.85 million in 2014. While the L88 managed to edge out the Stingray in raw numbers, it’s worth remembering that the 2020 3LT’s starting MSRP is $78,945. That means that its $3 million take in Scottsdale is just over 38 times its real-world asking price.

