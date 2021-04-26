No Comments

The Future Looks Bold for the 2022 Chevy Corvette

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Photo: General Motors

The Chevrolet Corvette does not need any help to stand out. The quintessential sports car boasts a signature look complemented with athletic lines and a sleek silhouette. But, for 2022, Chevy is pulling out all the stops to optimize the exterior look of the Corvette with three new color options. And, the names of the colors are as fun as the hues they represent.

Amplify Orange, Hypersonic Gray, and Caffeine will be on the color choice roster for the 2022 Corvette. The new color options were released at the National Corvette Museum Bash last week, reports Autoblog writer Ben Hsu.

Amplify Orange

Say goodbye to Sebring Orange Tintcoat and hello to Amplify Orange for the 2022 model year. Although it is not much of a change, the name has a bit more pizazz.

Hypersonic Gray

If you liked the look of Shadow Gray Metallic for the Chevy Corvette, but secretly wished, it was a little lighter, than you will love Hypersonic Gray. The lighter hue replaces the current Shadow Gray Metallic option and may be a doppelganger for Silver Flare Metallic, notes Hsu.

Caffeine

The bold, rich, metallic brown Caffeine option is the automaker’s replacement for Zeus Bronze Metallic, a color that did not win much favor with Corvette drivers.

“It looks like it comes straight out of the 1970s, something between the Dark Brown Metallic and Mahogany Metallic of the urethane-bumper C3 era,” according to Hsu.

Until the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette reaches dealerships, you can experience the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette. Available as a coupe or convertible, the 2021 Corvette features a 6.2-liter V8 DI engine paired to an eight-speed dual clutch transmission. This powertrain generates tremendous ratings with 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. Opt for the available Performance exhaust or Z51 Performance Package to increase the ratings to 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque.