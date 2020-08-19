No Comments

The History of the Hearse

Burial transportation has evolved a lot over the past four centuries

Photo: Gail Rubin via Pixabay

Hearses are an integral part of modern funeral processions. But do you know how the hearse originated? Here’s a brief overview of this vehicle’s fascinating history.

The origin of the word “hearse”

Before we delve into the evolution of the hearse itself, the term “hearse” has an interesting history that deserves a brief tangent. It comes from the Middle English “herse,” which signified a candelabra placed on top of a coffin in ancient times.

In the 17th century, people started using this word to describe the horse-drawn carriages that transported caskets to the burial site. Later on, the word “hearse” was associated with the motorized hearses we’re familiar with today. (Though, interestingly enough, the funeral industry tends to refer to them as “funeral coaches” instead of hearses.)

How the hearse evolved

A horse-drawn hearse was the M.O. for casket transportation until the early 1900s

Photo: Pixabay

It turns out that hearses were more of an East Coast tradition than a Midwest and West Coast one. In the first half of the 1800s, hearses were seldom seen west of the Mississippi, as HistoryNet.com’s Kim Mariette confirms. Hearses took the form of horse-drawn carriages rather than automobiles.

The style of hearse changed to a combustion-engine vehicle in the Victorian era when undertaker H.D. Ludlow commissioned one. This vehicle was a hybrid that fused a bus chassis with a horse-drawn hearse.

Motorized hearses gradually grew in popularity and were somewhat of a status symbol. Though, only the wealthiest people could afford a hearse for their burial. Per Lampton, funeral homes had to pay around $6,000 for a motorized hearse, whereas a horse-drawn one cost around $1,500.

Some intriguing present-day hearses

Wouldn't be a trip to Rome NY without seeing the Lifted Hearse pic.twitter.com/OSJyWhaac5 — mel 🌵 (@mellodillo) July 4, 2019

Hearses have come progressed a lot over the centuries. Today, these vehicles are an iconic part of many funeral processions, regardless of the deceased individual’s socioeconomic status.

Some people have found more creative ways to modify and use these vehicles. Lifted hearses are now a thing. There’s also a Monster Truck-inspired hearse variant called the Soul Collector.

So we walked by this and Weston says "Lt Dan, ice cream!!" 😂 pic.twitter.com/wQ7KbnY2gs — Tanya (@_Madog76_) October 10, 2015

Someone even transformed a hearse into a conveyer of sweet treats known as Fun Earl’s Ice Cream hearse. This hearse might be the only one you can feel free to laugh at as it drives by (*cue the Harley Poe song*). (Because what gravesite visitor wouldn’t appreciate the cold and creamy comfort of some ice cream?…)

