The Mazda Miata Goes Gray with a New Special Edition

Photo: Mazda

The color gray doesn’t get enough credit — while gray skies be a downer, the Polymetal Gray R-Sport Limited Edition Mazda Miata can brighten anyone’s day. This United Kingdom-exclusive model is the 51st special edition Mazda Miata to grace the market, but there’s nothing repetitive about this standout roadster. Here’s a look at the latest special edition Miata has to offer.

Gorgeous in gray

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

R-Sport Limited Edition model puts a fresh twist on the world’s best-selling roadster. Each one comes clad with a sparkling Polymetal Grey exterior, a new paint color that debuted on the 2020 Miata. To complement this shiny new exterior color, the R-Sport Limited Edition boasts a sharp-looking gray cloth hood, striking 16-inch RAYS-brand gunmetal-finish alloy wheels, and bold Piano Black wing mirrors. On the inside, it’s just as distinctive. The Miata’s clean interior design is elevated by its burgundy Nappa leather seats and trim, and accented by silver contrast stitching.

Mazda U.K. Managing Director Jeremy Thomson expressed his excitement to present this stylish special edition model to U.K. drivers. “When it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2020 Mazda MX-5, and now the R-Sport special edition, we continue to offer one of the most exciting and satisfying to drive cars money can buy,” he added.

Features and capabilities

Photo: Mazda

The R-Sport Limited Edition will come loaded with everything you’d expect to find on the 1.5-liter Sport-trim Miata. These features include smartphone integration, heated seats, and built-in navigation capabilities. It also sports the same fan-favorite lightweight design and chassis that made the Miata a modern classic.

However, if you’re looking to take home one of these special-edition models, you’ll have to act fast. Mazda is only producing 150 of these exclusive roadsters. It will retail for 27,700 euros, and you can register for one of these cars on the Mazda U.K. website.