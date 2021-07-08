No Comments

The Most Commonly Stolen Items from Cars in Canada

By using a bait car that’s meant to be stolen from, investigators from the Greater Vancouver Area have discovered which items are most tempting to thieves. According to the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team in Canada, here’s what you should hide before you exit your vehicle.

The top 10 most stolen items

Smartphones: It comes as no surprise that smartphones top the list of the most stolen items. They’re easy to pocket and worth plenty to crooks looking to make a quick buck. Other electronics: Just like smartphones, small electronics like GPS units, laptops, and tablets are also hot items for thieves to nab out of vehicles. Tools: Power tools are easy to snag out of the back of a pickup truck. Safeguard your goods with a locking tailgate and a tonneau cover to keep prying eyes at bay. ID and credit cards: These are items you definitely don’t want stolen. It can be easy to forget to put your credit or debit card away after paying for a drive-thru meal. Before you vacate your vehicle, do a quick sweep of your cabin and return those valuable cards to your wallet. Audio equipment: Stereos have long been targeted by thieves. There’s not much you can do to prevent stereo theft specifically, so be sure to follow the usual safety tips — roll up your windows, lock your doors, invest in a car alarm, and park in a protected or well-lit area. If you’re particularly concerned about theft, avoid advertising your upgraded stereo by putting brand decals on your car, since this could attract the attention of thieves. Money: Much like ID cards and credit cards, it’s easy to forget and leave money lying around your vehicle. However, even loose change gets stolen, so deposit those coins somewhere they’ll be concealed. Car parts: Some car parts — like catalytic converters — are popular targets for crooks because these components contain valuable metals, and can be sold for scrap. But that’s not the only car part popular among thieves — batteries, wheels, tires, and tailgates also get snatched regularly, Garage door openers: Although it may seem like burglary with extra steps, thieves love stealing garage door openers from cars. These little clickers make it easy for criminals to access the content of your garage and home. Sunglasses: Designer eyewear can prove too tempting for thieves to ignore. If you’ve got a pricy pair of shades, it’s worth concealing them before you leave your vehicle. Keys: Much like garage door openers, by stealing your keys, crooks can access the valuables in your home and garage.

While there’s no surefire way to prevent theft from your vehicle, the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team recommends locking your car doors, concealing or removing your valuables, using a vehicle immobilizer, and parking in well-lit, visible areas. For more tips on preventing break-in vehicle robberies, check out our article here.