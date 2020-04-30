No Comments

National Corvette Museum Is Sponsoring Corvette Giveaways Through September

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Photo: General Motors

From now until September, Corvette fans in Kentucky have several opportunities to win a 2020 Corvette from the National Corvette Museum.

“All raffle winners will also enjoy the benefits and excitement of taking delivery of their new Corvette at the Museum as part of the ‘R8C Museum Delivery’ experience,” the NCM website states. “A VIP tour of the Museum and Corvette Assembly plant (if available), one-year individual membership to the Museum, hands-on training/instruction by an NCM delivery team member, program decal and a wall plaque are all part of the Museum Delivery experience that is available exclusively through the Museum. R8C deliveries are viewed world-wide via the Museum’s webcams.”

The plant that manufactures the highly coveted mid-engine sports car, the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant, is a close neighbor to the National Corvette Museum. The raffle is an annual fundraiser for the NCM, and this year’s event will feature four Corvettes as top prizes. Money earned by the raffle help offset the costs of running the museum.

Although 1,500 tickets at $150 were available, they are going fast and boast restrictions, according to GM Authority writer Jonathan Lopez.

“Unfortunately, tickets for the upcoming raffle are only available to online purchasers physically located in Kentucky, although non-Kentucky residents are still permitted to participate. Participants must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license,” he adds.

Photo: General Motors

Photo: General Motors

Photo: General Motors

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a performance beast with an available horsepower rating of 495 and a maximum available torque rating of 470 lb-ft of torque when properly equipped with the Z51 Performance Package or performance exhaust. It can reach a top speed of 194 miles per hour, and it needs barely a blink of time (2.9 seconds) to hit 60 mph.

Since its release the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette has earned award-worthy attention, taking home the North American 2020 Car of the Year and MotorTrend 2020 Car of the Year.

Good luck to all the lucky ticket holders who have a chance to win the incredible 2020 Chevy Corvette.