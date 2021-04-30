No Comments

The National Corvette Museum Reveals Expansion Plans

The National Corvette Museum will be starting an extensive renovation. The existing facility located in Bowling Green, Kentucky, which opened its door in 1994, will expand its space with the addition of two new stories. The added space will measure 30,000 square feet.

As part of the planned renovation, the National Corvette Museum will feature a Lifetime Members Lounge, an open theater space, and specialty exhibit spaces capable of hosting rotating displays. The rotating displays will provide ample gallery space to showcase artifacts and items celebrating and commemorating the history of one of America’s favorite muscle cars. The new space will also house a Members Lounge on the rooftop and a Kids Zone Education Center. A Sensory Calming Room will cater to guests with special needs.

“This expansion will give the museum the opportunity to tell more of Corvette’s stories than ever before. When the museum opened, we were only in the fourth generation of Corvette and since then we have seen another four generations of America’s Sports Car. This is our opportunity to ensure that the Museum stays on pace with such a beloved automobile that makes history every day,” said Director of Collections and Curator, Derek E. Moore.

Although no date has been set for the completion of the planned renovation, you can get a glimpse of what the future holds. The staff at the National Corvette Museum released a video highlighting the expansion plans. Tom Peter, the consulting curator of exhibits, provides commentary in the video after a series of Corvette pictures and images from the Museum. The video ends with a rendering of the proposed expansion.

Sewell and Sewell architects are handling the expansion of The National Corvette Museum. Patrons can donate to the expansion campaign on the museum’s website.