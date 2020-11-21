No Comments

The Newly Revealed Infiniti QX55 is Coming to Canada

Photo: Infiniti

Recently, Infiniti revealed the new QX55 during an online streaming concert with modern-day Soul legend Aloe Blacc. Here’s a closer look at the brand’s latest crossover — and when we can expect it to arrive in Canada.

Meet the Infiniti QX55

Photo: Infiniti

Designed as an homage to the long-gone Infiniti FX, the QX55’s styling recalls its predecessor’s silhouette and sculpting. Its grille sports an origami-inspired pattern that evokes the brand’s Japanese origins. Plus, it’s got standard 20-inch wheels, wireless smartphone connectivity, and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive standard on every trim.

On the inside, it boasts a 16-speaker sound system, a dual-screen infotainment system, and your choice of leatherette, leather, or semi-aniline leather trim. It also has unique sliding second-row seats, allowing you to pick the right balance between legroom and cargo space.

So far, it seems the sole engine option for the QX55 will be the Variable Compression Turbo four-cylinder engine. This mill pumps out 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. It’ll be paired with a continuously variable transmission for a smooth ride. Plus, it’ll come with a drive mode selector, with settings for Standard, Eco, Sport, and Personal.

INFINITI Chairman Peyman Kargar described the new vehicle as a “statement-maker,” and explained that it was “…Designed to deliver first-class comfort and stand out everywhere it goes. It’s a unique fusion of style and substance.”

The big reveal

Photo: Infiniti

As previously mentioned, the QX55 was revealed during a livestreamed concert by Aloe Blacc at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. The unveiling was followed up by a question and answer session with Infiniti execs, including the Senior Vice President of Global Design, Alfonso Albaisa and product planner Eric Rigaux.

Aloe Blacc, who headlined the Infiniti QX55 reveal concert, praised the vehicle for its impressive quality. “Ultimately, the only thing I ever want to engage with is quality. From the musicians that I pick, to the food that I eat, to the car that I drive. I like to know that something is crafted with intention and purpose and that there’s quality behind every measure of it.”

The 2022 Infiniti QX55 will arrive in Canada in the spring of 2021.