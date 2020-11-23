No Comments

The News Wheel Editors: Auto Inventions We Wish We Could Claim

The News Wheel Automotive News Staff

As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s normal to pause and reflect on the things in your life that you’re grateful for. We thought we’d take a minute to appreciate the vehicle technologies that make life easier. From ventilated seats to built-in navigation systems, here are just some of the auto inventions we wish we could claim.

Kurt

Three-point seat belts revolutionized automotive safety tech

Photo: cfarnsworth via Pixabay

If I had to take credit for any automotive invention, it would probably be the three-point seat belt. Is there any single innovation that has had more impact on the history of car safety?

Propulsion systems evolve. Infotainment technologies come and go. But it’s hard to imagine a future in which cars ever lack a restraint system, and the three-point seat belt is a simple and elegant solution that has been going strong for 62 years.

The hardest thing to believe is that it took until the mid-1930s for even basic lap seat belts to appear. I get that cars were slower back then, but sheesh. Has our perception of risk really changed that much?

Amanda

Built-in GPS navigation systems make driving to new places and avoiding traffic easier

Photo: The News Wheel

I would love to have invented the in-vehicle GPS navigation system, not only because I’d be rich but also because it’s one of the most useful features in my car. As someone who barely remembers my own street name, my GPS has helped me reach my destinations more times than I can count. I’m thankful that I’ve had a GPS available since I first got my license and haven’t had to rely on a paper map to get to where I need to be.

Caleb

Ventilated seats keep passengers comfortably cool on warm-weather drives

Photo: Chevrolet

As perhaps the world’s sweatiest person, I’d like to shake the hand of the person who came up with ventilated/cooled car seats. Too bad automakers only offer them on the most expensive vehicle trim levels. If I were the inventor, you can be sure the masses would be enjoying chilled buns as an affordable standard feature.

Daniel

Dome lights take the stress out of finding misplaced items when you’re driving at night

Photo: Lionel Allorge via CC

At first glance, this may seem to be an odd choice. But before you judge me for not picking a more obvious invention, stop and think about how many times the humble ceiling light has saved your bacon.

Whether you’re trying to load or unload your vehicle at night or searching desperately for that credit card you somehow dropped between the seats, having an easily-accessible light right above you is incredibly useful.

Plus, have you ever noticed how cool they always look? None of them look like normal lights; they’re all futuristic and awesomely shaped. The family-hauler from my childhood had ceiling lights that looked like the Matrix of Leadership from the original “Transformers” cartoon. Now that’s what I call awesome.

Thank you, ceiling light. I salute you, and I really wish I’d thought of you first.

Whitney

Three words: adaptive cruise control. Because who hasn’t been at least slightly annoyed when you’ve got regular cruise control on, and are making great time on the interstate, only to be cut off the road by some slower driver that thwarts your progress? I definitely want to have adaptive cruise control on my next vehicle.

