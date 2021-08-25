No Comments

The News Wheel Editors: Our Ideal Road Trips

The sites you stop at along the way can be just as important as the end-destination when planning your ideal road trip

Photo: Free-Photos via Pixabay

Everyone has their own “ideal road trip” philosophy. Maybe your perfect trip has to include culinary pitstops, just the right playlists, or breathtaking views. Here are some of our ideas about what makes a road trip fantastic.

Caleb

Most of my trips over the past several years have ended up in the “knock out as many miles as possible each day while taking the most efficient route to a specific destination to make the most of my limited vacation time” category. If I was planning the ideal road trip, it would be just the opposite: an open-ended schedule and no interstates, plus lots of leisurely stops at weird attractions, lovely outdoor spots, and secretly awesome local diners. My wife would be along for the ride, and we’d talk and play our favorite tunes while meandering down two-lane highways and winding back roads.

Amanda

My family has taken several road trips throughout my life, some more enjoyable than others. To have the most worthwhile road trip, I’ve found that you first need to set a course through a scenic area. This may mean along the coastline, between mountains, in a forest, etc. Anything is better than taking a drive adjacent to endless cornfields. Unless you’re taking a short drive, it’s also a good idea to plan for stops where you can get out and stretch your legs. The best stops are ones with hiking trails or picturesque sights to explore.

Whitney

Getting to the destination as fast as possible is a common goal for many road trips that take these days. But my ideal road trip is one that has a loose structure and generous timeframe to allow for photo ops at scenic sites along the way — and time to frequent any local wineries (with a designated driver on board, of course), tea shops, or gelato places we encounter on the route.

Great playlists and an audiobook (or two) are musts, especially for long road trips. It’s also important to pick just the right travel buddy to stay relaxed and positive on the journey (whether that be a best friend, partner, or cousin).

I’d also include water destinations on the road trip, both for pit stops and the final destination. Not sure if it’s because I’m a Pisces or half Puerto-Rican (probably some of both?), but water always makes me feel tranquil and at-home in a way that other landscapes just don’t.

