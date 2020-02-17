No Comments

The News Wheel Editors: Remembering Winter Getaways

Road trips help make winter more fun while keeping cabin fever at bay

Photo: Pixabay

We’ve already mentioned summer road trip destinations we’ve been daydreaming about. Now, as we ride out these remaining winter weeks, we thought it’d be a great time to reminisce on favorite winter getaways. I’ve polled the team, and here’s what our editors had to say.

Amanda

We went to New York City one winter, and it was a much different experience from going in the summer. I saw my first Broadway show and was in awe of all the Christmas lights and decorations in the beautiful city.

Kimiko

Although I love winter, I’m usually a bit of a homebody during the chilliest time of the year. That said, I love to go on winter hiking trips! I’ve been out to southeastern Ohio and rural Maryland in the middle of winter, and the scenery is absolutely gorgeous! But I even find local drives through the wintery countryside to be downright soul-lifting.

DeAnn

In college, two friends and I made our way down to Florida to catch a cruise to the Bahamas for spring break. The drive was about 20 hours and included extra time for getting lost. We filled the car with snacks, music, and laughter.

Whitney

It’s so hard to pick just one winter road trip memory to share…so, here’s two. The first one would have to be Charlevoix, Michigan. A couple of winters ago, my husband and I took a weekend road trip there with a few friends. We went for this beer weekend thing and hiked some frozen lakes and snow-dunes on the side. The snowy, icy landscape was beautiful (albeit frigid…). And we saw a lot of snowmobile riders blitzing around the countryside — something you don’t typically see in central Ohio.

The other memory involves winter dance-weekend road trips with dance friends, to various Midwest destinations. (This was in my younger “single” dance-nomad phase…) I’ll always remember the camaraderie and coziness of escaping town for the weekend to hone our folk-dancing, learn new skills, meet new friends, and explore new cities despite the weather’s chilly (and often slippery) driving conditions.

